Thursday, July 10, 2025
Nagaon Municipal Board deploys ‘Super Sucker’ Machine to boost drainage cleaning efforts

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 9: In a major step towards improving sanitation and drainage management, the Nagaon Municipal Board has introduced a high-capacity “Super Sucker” machine for cleaning drains and sewage lines within the town.

This marks the first time such a mechanised system has been brought into use in Nagaon.

The advanced equipment was formally inaugurated at Manasha Mandir Chariali on Wednesday by local MLA Rupak Sarma in the presence of top administrative officials.

The event was attended by Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sarma, Assistant Commissioner Tejas Agnihotri, Municipal Board Chairperson Ambika Mazumdar and other senior officials.

Equipped with hydraulic pressure technology, powerful vacuum pumps and an automatic filtration system, the “Super Sucker” machine is designed to clean clogged drains and sewers swiftly and effectively.

Officials said the machine would significantly enhance the municipality’s ability to manage waste and maintain urban hygiene, especially during the monsoon season when blockages frequently disrupt normal drainage.

Speaking at the launch, MLA Rupak Sarma described the initiative as a “historic step” in urban sanitation for Nagaon.

The district administration and municipal board reiterated their commitment to making Nagaon a model town by adopting modern tools and facilities in civic management.

Officials also indicated that the introduction of the machine is part of a broader push to improve cleanliness, public health and service efficiency across the municipality.

