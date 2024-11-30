Nagaon Senior Citizens’ Sanmilan elects new leadership

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 29: With day-long programmes, the biennial conference of the Nagaon District Senior Citizens’ Sanmilan was held at the Nagaon District Government Pensioners’ Association building here.

The conference, attended by over a hundred members, was presided over by Premeswar Das. Nagaon district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah inaugurated the session, which was addressed by former ministers Gunin Hazarika and Girindra Kumar Baruah, among other dignitaries.

During the session, the old district committee was dissolved, and a new committee was formed for 2024–2026. The new committee consists of Sarat Barkotoki, a noted retired professor and principal of Nowgong College, as president; Nityananda Bora as working president; Prafulla Ch. Hazarika as general secretary; and other office bearers, a press note added.