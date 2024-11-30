15 C
Nagaon Senior Citizens’ Sanmilan elects new leadership

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 29: With day-long programmes, the biennial conference of the Nagaon District Senior Citizens’ Sanmilan was held at the Nagaon District Government Pensioners’ Association building here. 

The conference, attended by over a hundred members, was presided over by Premeswar Das. Nagaon district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah inaugurated the session, which was addressed by former ministers Gunin Hazarika and Girindra Kumar Baruah, among other dignitaries. 

