26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
type here...

Nagara Naam resonates in ‘Harmohan Kshetra’

Traditional rhythms pay tribute to a cultural guardian in Kabikara village

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, June 21: A soulful Nagara Naam performance echoed through the premises of “Harmohan Kshetra” in Kabikara village near Janaram Chowka on Friday night, commemorating the seventh death anniversary of the late Harmohan Sharma—father of renowned Sukannani Oja and state artist pension recipient Prafulla Sharma.

- Advertisement -

The event featured an enthralling performance by celebrated Nagara Naam artist Ramcharan Bharali, a stalwart in the art form and recipient of numerous accolades, who was accompanied by his team of co-artists.

Related Posts:

The night-long performance drew a gathering of over a thousand captivated spectators.

The ceremony began with the lighting of earthen lamps and offering of floral tributes to the portrait of the late Harmohan Sharma by his eldest grandson, emerging astrologer Gautam Sharma, alongside family members and local dignitaries.

Reminiscing about Sharma’s legacy, retired headmaster Dandadhar Deka recalled him as a respected Kaviraj and teacher, who had made multiple attempts to secure a government job in Shillong, then the capital of Assam.

- Advertisement -

Despite bureaucratic hurdles, Sharma’s resourcefulness enabled him to sustain his family and contribute meaningfully to society.

The event was anchored by youth leader Hangsadhar Deka and inaugurated by senior journalist and subject teacher Hitesh Hazarika.

Speaking on the occasion, Hazarika praised Ramcharan Bharali’s unwavering commitment to the authenticity of Nagara Naam, noting that even at the age of 80, he remains a tireless guardian of the art form, resisting distortions by modern interpretations.

The performance, rich in tradition and emotion, stood as a tribute to Harmohan Sharma’s legacy and a celebration of Assam’s enduring cultural heritage.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Operation Sindhu: 827 Indian nationals brought back from Iran so far,...

The Hills Times -