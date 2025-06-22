Nagara Naam resonates in ‘Harmohan Kshetra’

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, June 21: A soulful Nagara Naam performance echoed through the premises of “Harmohan Kshetra” in Kabikara village near Janaram Chowka on Friday night, commemorating the seventh death anniversary of the late Harmohan Sharma—father of renowned Sukannani Oja and state artist pension recipient Prafulla Sharma.

The event featured an enthralling performance by celebrated Nagara Naam artist Ramcharan Bharali, a stalwart in the art form and recipient of numerous accolades, who was accompanied by his team of co-artists.

The night-long performance drew a gathering of over a thousand captivated spectators.

The ceremony began with the lighting of earthen lamps and offering of floral tributes to the portrait of the late Harmohan Sharma by his eldest grandson, emerging astrologer Gautam Sharma, alongside family members and local dignitaries.

Reminiscing about Sharma’s legacy, retired headmaster Dandadhar Deka recalled him as a respected Kaviraj and teacher, who had made multiple attempts to secure a government job in Shillong, then the capital of Assam.

Despite bureaucratic hurdles, Sharma’s resourcefulness enabled him to sustain his family and contribute meaningfully to society.

The event was anchored by youth leader Hangsadhar Deka and inaugurated by senior journalist and subject teacher Hitesh Hazarika.

Speaking on the occasion, Hazarika praised Ramcharan Bharali’s unwavering commitment to the authenticity of Nagara Naam, noting that even at the age of 80, he remains a tireless guardian of the art form, resisting distortions by modern interpretations.

The performance, rich in tradition and emotion, stood as a tribute to Harmohan Sharma’s legacy and a celebration of Assam’s enduring cultural heritage.