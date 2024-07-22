Nakul Kurmi nominated for ‘Drunasarya Award’ in 2024

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 21: Noted teacher, writer, artist, and litterateur Nakul Kurmi of Balipara in Sonitpur district has been nominated for the prestigious ‘Drunasarya Award’ for the session 2024, instituted by the ‘Medhi Dharanidhar-Gunalata Trust’ of the Assam State Primary Teachers Association. The award will be presented on July 25 during the Hailakandi session of the organisation.

- Advertisement -

Born on November 30, 1966, in an economically backward family of the Kurmi community in the tea garden area of Balipara, Kurmi, after his matriculation from Kawaimari Jugal High School with flying colours, started his journey in media. He dedicatedly contributed to several newspapers, including ‘Mahajati’, ‘Natun Dainik’, ‘Ajir Asam’, ‘Saptahik Purbanchal’, ‘Ajir Asom’, ‘Amar Asom’, ‘Jonojivan’, ‘Sutradhar’, and ‘Prantik’. He also served ATTSA for an extended period, giving a new dimension to the organisation for the socio-cultural and educational upliftment of the tea tribe community. He became involved in tea tribe organisations such as Assam Chah Janajati Yuba Mansa, Assam Chah Janajati Sahitya Sanskriti Parishad, Assam Sah Janajati Kola Kristi Bikash Sangha, Sonitpur Jila Kurmi Kshatriya Sabha, and the frontline Tea Tribe NGO ‘Mandal’. In later years, he joined as a primary school teacher and currently serves as the headmaster of Saru Patgaon LP School in Balipara under the Balipara education block in Sonitpur district. Also recognised as a prominent litterateur across the state, Nakul Kurmi has published several books on important socio-cultural issues of the tea tribe, including his popular volumes ‘Isik-Misik’ and ‘Asamar Prekhyapatat Sah Jangosthir JIban Gatha’.

People from all walks of life in the district take pride in his selfless service to society. It is worth mentioning that the organisation will also confer the prestigious ‘Sikshaksree Award’ to retired teacher Nabin Chandra Das of Barihat in Kamrup district.