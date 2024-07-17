34 C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Nalbari Medical College Achieves Milestone with Successful First Hip Replacement Surgery

Updated:
HT Digital

July 17, Wednesday: In a significant achievement for Nalbari Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), the institution has successfully conducted its first hip replacement surgery. The landmark procedure was performed by the dedicated orthopedic team, marking a proud moment for the medical community in the region.

Despite some individuals spreading negativity about the quality of medical education and facilities in the area, NMCH continues to make strides in advancing healthcare services. This milestone is a testament to the skill and dedication of the medical professionals at NMCH.

The news was shared by Himanta Biswa Sarma, who expressed his pride in the accomplishment on social media. “While some people are spreading negativity about our medical colleges throughout the day, today our team at Nalbari Medical College has accomplished another milestone. The first hip replacement surgery has been successfully performed at NMCH by our orthopedic team. Proud moment!” Sarma tweeted.

This successful surgery not only highlights the capabilities of the NMCH orthopedic team but also reflects the college’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare to its patients. The accomplishment is expected to boost the morale of the medical staff and reinforce the trust of the community in the institution’s services.

