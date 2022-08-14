National Flag Unfurled At Assam Emporium Complex

HT Bureau

New Delhi, Aug 13: Along with the rest of the country, the national tricolour was also unfurled at the Assam Emporium (Pragjyotika) complex coinciding with the 75th year of Independence here on Saturday.

Deputy director, Assam Information Centre, Sabir Nishat hoisted the national flag in the presence of general manager in-charge, Assam Emporium (Pragjyotika), Ramesh Chandra Deka, Tourist Information officer, Ananya Borthakur, employees of Assam Information Centre and Assam Emporium and members of the press fraternity.

Later, speaking to the media, Nishat said it is a momentous occasion that the nation is commemorating its 75th year of independence and that every countryman should join in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign beginning today by hoisting the tricolour in their homes in response to the clarion call of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Nishat said that one must recall the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs and freedom fighters who gave up their everything in freeing the country from the yoke of slavery so that we can breathe the air of freedom.

He also appealed to the people of Assam to join in the celebrations marking the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and pitch in their efforts to achieve the target of hoisting 80 lakh flags set by the Government of Assam led by chief minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

General manager in-charge, Assam Emporium, Deka and Tourist Information officer, Borthakur also addressed the media highlighting the significance of this year’s Independence Day and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The event was organised by the Assam Information Centre, Assam Emporium and Assam Tourism. On Sunday and Monday, too, the flag hoisting ceremony will be carried out followed by cultural programmes.