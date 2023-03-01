National Science Day Observed

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 28: The National Science Day, organised by Akash Vigyan and Environment Study Centre, was observed at Asom Adarsha Vidyalaya, Borpam on the northern part of Sootea with a day-long programme on Tuesday. A short discussion on ‘Science in our everyday Life’ was conducted by Ripunjoy Bordoloi, secretary of Akash Vigyan and Environment Study Centre.

A panel discussion on the theme of National Science Day 2023 ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’ was held with Khiradhar Barua, president of the Study Centre in the chair. Ripunjoy Bordoloi explained the theme for the easy grasp of the audiences. Talking to this correspondent, Khiradhar Barua informed that the study centre will confer Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr Akhil Kumar Deka, retired professor of Physics, Darrang College on March 5 for his distinguishing contributions towards popularisation of science and towards eradication of superstitious beliefs from our society. The programme was attended by Bornali Kurmi, headmistress of the school, Purnima Basumatary, Rina Bauri besides others.

Similarly, the National Science Day was organised at THB College, Jamugurihat by the Biswanath branch of Assam Science Society and Assam Zoology Association in collaboration with the Zoology department of THB College on Tuesday. The programme began with illumination of earthen lamps by Dipen Kumar Sarma, HoD Physics. Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, secretary of Assam Science Society, Biswanath branch explained the objectives of the meeting which was chaired by Dr Rashna Rajkhuwa, assistant professor of Physics. Manisha Das, HoD, Zoology department of THB College offered a welcome address while Bipul Saikia, assistant professor of Chemistry graced the occasion as an appointed speaker who had highlighted on the theme ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’. From the students’ side, Akash Bhardwaj and Abhishek Hazarika shared their views.