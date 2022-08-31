30 C
National Sports Day observed at Kenya Pather

By The Hills Times
HT CorrespondentTINGKHONG, Aug 30: In an attempt to regenerate interest of the school going children towards sports and competitions, Kenyapather Saichik Sangha (KSS) celebrated the National Sports Day in Kenya Pather LP school playground by organising a series of running competitions and some outdoor activities here at Kenya Pather village in Tingkhong on Monday. Over 20 local children of all class-groups from upper nursery to class 10 were present and actively participated in the competitions.

“Such activities are much needed to revive the competition culture at this time when children have just started to engage in sports and curriculum some months back after two years of prolonged disengagement in the classroom, especially the outdoor activities due to the pandemic…”, remarked a member of the Sangha.

Furthermore, the main personality behind the day’s observance, the Wizard of Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand, was remembered and the need of sports in academics as well as life were imparted among the children.

Among the organising members of the Sangha for the event were Bikash Newar, Jadav Newar, Aditi Bora, Satya Bora, Partha Pratim Bora, Pranob Jyoti Boruah, Karun Lama and Krishna Newar.

The event ended successfully with the distribution of stationery items as prizes along with sweets among the students.

