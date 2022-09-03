27 C
National Test House celebrates 111th Foundation Day

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT BureauGUWAHATI, Sept 2: National Test House (NER), Guwahati, the north-eastern region branch of NTH celebrated the 111th foundation day in a grand manner on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an open house programme was organised where class 12 students (Science stream) of Arya Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School, Guwahati visited the laboratories of NTH (NER), Guwahati and interacted with scientists in order to enhance their knowledge and interest towards material testing and quality control.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, a workshop on ‘Drinking Water – Quality and Testing’ was organised at NTH (NER), Guwahati in order to create awareness regarding consumption of good and safe quality drinking water. In the afternoon session, a meeting with business associates was organised where the newly developed Management Information System (MIS) of NTH (mis.nth.gov.in) was demonstrated and suggestions regarding enhancement of testing based on the requirements of the customers of NE region were identified for development. Also, various issues related to testing and quality control were discussed.

