‘Natokor Din’ captivates mind and soul of audience in Tezpur

TEZPUR, Jan 3: The Mehbub Studio witnessed reverberation of songs, dialogues of drama, recitations of poems, and recalling of eventful accounts of the colorful journeys of several noted playwrights, actors, singers, and lyricists on the occasion of Natokor Din (Drama Day), celebrated by JB Production recently.

Taking part in the 16th edition of the Natokor Din celebration, eminent playwright, director, and writer Aisharjya Kakati, noted lyricist Bankim Sarma, and artist Kumud Barua thoroughly explained the course of their zigzag and colorful journey in their respective fields. The programme moderated by publicity secretary of JB Production Pankaj Barua was inaugurated by noted artist Sacchidananda Bora by lighting of the ceremonial lamp. President of the production Dr Gopendra Mohan Das delivered his welcome speech giving an insight on the essence and impact of dramatical activities .

Playwright and director Aisharjya Kakati, in his speech, elaborated on his journey from childhood as a drama activist and how he was transformed and influenced by Nata Surya Phani Sharma and Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. Lyricist Bankmi Sarma recalled his close attachment with Jayanta Hazarika and Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, and how their association has enriched him in carrying out his journey as a lyricist. Artist Kumud Barua also gave a brief account of his amazing and troubled journey of art and light direction in the past years.

Enchanting presentation of songs by Anwesha Kanchan Bora, Kalpana Kalita, Ankur Gopendra Das and Nupur Gopendra Das, Dialogues and songs of drama by Mrigen Chandra Bora and Jitumani Devachoudhury , poem recitation by Debabrata Sarma during the programme captivated the audience of all stages.

National award winning actress and secretary of JB Production Jahanara Begum in her speech explained the story behind continuous observation of Natokar Din on the first day of every year for the last fifteen years urging all to help the production in carrying out the journey in the days to come. Further, she declared restarting of conferring the Kironmoyee Bora Memorial Best Actress Award from this year upon a selected stage or theatre actress.

Among other dignitaries retired professor and educationist Purneswar Nath, former president of Sadou Asam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti Charu Saharia Nath, Noted educationist Sailaja Kumar Padmapati, president of Asamiya Club and retired judge Aruna Devi, principal secretary of Sadou Aasam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti Manomati Kurmi, noted children litterateur Dilip Kumar Barua, vice president of Baan Theatre Bhabananda Das , General Manager of Baan Theatre and noted actor Bhupen Sarma, Actors Manoranjan Mahanta, Tilak Nath, Prahlad Talukdar,Achyut Sarma, playwright Director Diganta Kumar Bhuyan, Pulak Kumar Deka, upcoming actor Ujjal Saikia, Biplab Sarma, Sashanka Bora, Munmi Bora, Gautom Pathak, Musician Sanjay Krishna Gohain Barua, Simanta Kakati were present during the programme.