Naturopathy workshop concludes at MSSV, Guwahati Unit

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 14: Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Guwahati Unit in association with Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, Guwahati had organised a three-day naturopathy workshop from September 10 to 12.

Dr. Ujjwal Arun Maske, HOD of the department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy informed that 98 participants from the corners of Assam participated in the workshop.

Dr. Donirung Reang, Varsha Maske and Dr. Terina Thangjam attended as subject experts and conducted 6 lecture sessions and 5 practical sessions. Lecture and practical sessions on hydrotherapy, mud-therapy, helio therapy, air therapy, ether therapy were included in the workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated on September 10 by Prof. Mrinal Kr. Borah, registrar, MSSV. He outlined the importance of naturopathy and appreciated the initiative taken by the department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy. Yogacharya Subhasish Kar and Dr. S K Sarkar were also present on the occasion and shared their views about naturopathy.

In the valedictory session, on September 12, Sikha Borthakur, Behavior Communication consultant, National Health Mission, Assam attended as chief guest. She explained about the importance of yoga in day-to-day life and how it helps people of all ages to stay fit and healthy. She also shared her personal experience with yoga.

The participants were delighted to receive the experience of naturopathy treatments and expressed their gratitude to the university for organising the workshop.