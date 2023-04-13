Natyapeeth Stages ‘San 2200’ In Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 12: Natyapeeth Sivasagar staged Jayanta K Bora’s play ‘San 2200’ in Sivasagar Yuva Dal auditorium on Tuesday evening in presence of a capacity audience.

Noted director Prasanta Sarmah skillfully exploited the technical aspects like lighting, music, stage management, and the acting talents of a bunch of mature actors to present an enjoyable performance of the otherwise difficult script.

The plot depicting the future Assamese society of 2200 is definitely not an easy one and it needs the dramatist’s ingenuity to visualize so distant a human society from today’s perspectives. But it left a wide space for introspection and improvement. Prof Dilip Das, and Gautam Dutta Phukan, true to their reputation, performed creditably in the role of the robot man Platiny and Harinarayan respectively. Anupam Sarmah( Mahikanta), Kumud Kalita( Newton), and Arabinda Sarmah ( Ranjan) also did their role reasonably well. Sanjeev Bhagawati( Bob) and Moinuddin Ahmed( Tom), the Laurel and Hardy duo, brought out their best to keep the audience in good humour.

The song and dance sequences appeared irrelevant to the thematic structure. The sound and music, at times, sounded odd with the movement of the scene while the lighting was appreciable.

In the beginning, Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, vice-chancellor, Bir Birangana Sati Sadhoni University, while inaugurating the play, urged the administration to donate a plot for Natyapeeth Sivasagar which has set a tradition of good, socially relevant, value-based theatrical productions over the last 26 years in Sivasagar.