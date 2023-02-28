Nawka Hearing Aid Centre To Conduct Hearing Camps

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: On the occasion of World Hearing Day, Nawka Hearing Aid Centre, one of the premier and competent centres for complete speech and hearing management in hearing industry in north-east will conduct – ‘Hearing Camp’ in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Shillong, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kohima and Imphal.



- Advertisement -

On March 1 to 3, the camp will be held in Guwahati at Nawka Hearing Aid Centre, 2nd floor (Above Ashoka Furnishing), Sanmati Plaza, ABC, GS Road, Guwahati. On March 1 to 4, the camp will be conducted at Imphal, Manipur’s Nawka Hearing Aid Centre, 1st Floor, Nagamapal Main Road, Phougeishangbam Leikai, Near Community Hall, Opp Viva Fitness. On March 4 and 5, the centre will organise the camp at Audio Centre, Sun Diagnostics, Bordoloi Avenue, Dibrugarh. The camp will be conducted at the 1st Floor, Beside Meghalaya Cooperative Bank, Opp Nazareth Hospital, Nongkynrih, Laitumkhrah Police Point, Shillong from March 15 to 18.



The hearing tests, audiologist consultation, trial of digital hearing-aids and counselling will be done free of cost on prior appointment only.