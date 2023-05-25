NCC annual training camp concludes at JNV, Dhing



HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 24: The 10 day long annual training camp organised at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhing under special supervision of Lt Col Sukhadev Singh, SM Camp commandant by 8th Assam Battalion NCC Tezpur Group was concluded a couple of days back here. Over 600 NCC cadets from various educational institutions across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh participated in the training camp.

During the programme, the participants were trained on drill, firing practice, obstacles courses, etc. Besides, they were also presented with a set of motivational lessons on national integration, cultural activities and awareness programmes during the camp. Group commander Brigadier SS Gill inspected the ongoing training camp and also received the guard of honour from the participants as well as other NCC cadets during the training camp.

While addressing the occasion, Brigadier SS Gill urged all cadets to strictly follow the NCC’s basic ideology of ‘unity and discipline’ in their own lives. He said that they should inherit the quality of leadership, nationalism, and selfless service to the nation in their characters. Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangement as well as smooth progress of the training camp, Brigadier Gill also thanked commanding officer Lt Col Sukhadev Singh. During his visit, Gill also presented the best NCC cadets award as well as the best NCC officer award among the winners, a release added here.

