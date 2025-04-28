27 C
NDRF 1st Battalion Holds Flood Rescue Drill in Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATIU, APR 28: The 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted an intensive mobilisation drill in Assam to boost monsoon preparedness.

As part of the exercise, 18 flood rescue teams were swiftly mobilised and deployed to the Mini Stadium at Sonapur in Kamrup Metro district within a set timeframe.

Starting Saturday, the teams engaged in realistic flood rescue simulations, addressing challenges commonly encountered in the northeastern region.

The exercise focused on rapid mobilisation, search and rescue operations, evacuation of affected individuals, and providing pre-hospital care in both rural and urban settings. Supervised by Commandant Sh HPS Kandari, the drill involved more than 550 rescuers, including women personnel and members of the canine squad.

In a press statement, the NDRF highlighted that the drill was designed to assess the operational readiness of its teams and enhance their capacity to manage various emergencies, including floods, landslides, and earthquakes.

“The 1st Battalion of the NDRF has consistently been at the forefront of disaster response efforts in the northeast, playing a vital role during past incidents like floods, earthquakes, and landslides. Through this comprehensive monsoon preparedness exercise, the NDRF reaffirms its commitment to protecting lives and livelihoods across the region,” the statement added.

