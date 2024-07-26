28 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
BCPL and NDRF conduct joint mock drill on earthquake response

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 25: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), organised a highly effective joint mock drill on earthquake response on Thursday.

The exercise was steered by the district administration, Charaideo, with active participation of mutual aid members including ONGC, Oil India, SDRF, APGCL, and Fire & Emergency Services, Sonari. The aim was to evaluate and enhance preparedness in handling seismic disasters.

The mock drill took place at the BCPL LAKWA plant and simulated a major earthquake hitting the area. The participation of BCPL, NDRF, ONGC, Oil India, SDRF, APGCL, and Fire & Emergency Services, Sonari, in the presence of the District Disaster Management Authority, highlighted the collective commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the company and its surroundings.

During the drill, specialised response teams were deployed to carry out search and rescue operations, medical assistance, and coordination of evacuation efforts.

The exercise focused on assessing the coordination and communication systems between BCPL, NDRF, and mutual aid members, ensuring seamless collaboration in disaster response. It also served as an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of equipment, tools, and techniques utilised by all participating organisations.

“The success of this joint mock drill showcases the synergy and cooperation between BCPL, NDRF, district administration, and mutual aid members in disaster preparedness,” said Pradipta Dutta, OIC-BCPL, Lakwa. “By conducting such exercises, we strive to improve our collective response capabilities and strengthen our commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.”

The drill witnessed the support and cooperation of the company employees, who played a crucial role in making the exercise a success.

The drill provided an opportunity for employees and the public to witness firsthand the coordinated efforts undertaken by BCPL, NDRF, SDRF, ONGC, Oil India, APGCL, and Fire & Emergency Services, Sonari, in managing the aftermath of a major earthquake.

BCPL emphasised the importance of proactive measures in disaster preparedness. The community is encouraged to create emergency kits, identify safe spots, and disseminate information about earthquake safety measures to enhance resilience.

