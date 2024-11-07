21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 7, 2024
NE Live Today marks 8th anniv with celebratory event

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 6: NE Live Today, a prominent web media channel in state, celebrated its 8th anniversary at the Tribal Rest House in Sivasagar recently. Pranjal Pujari, editor-in-chief, welcomed the guests and anchored the programme.

Addressing the gathering, which was presided over by social worker Rama Gogoi, NE Live Today’s managing director Dwipen Deka shared that he launched the web channel to inspire young reporters to gain a foothold in journalism. Deka felicitated reporters associated with the group from various parts of the state. In association with Samannay Bor Asom Sanskritik Gosthi, the channel also felicitated Ajit Borthakur, Abonti Borthakur, Bharati Chakrabarty, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, Santosh Dutta, Bonti Gohain Bhuyan, and Brajen Phukan for their distinguished contributions to society.

Raju Gogoi and Abhyarthana Dutta, assistant legal counsellors of the Sivasagar District Legal Aid Service Authority, spoke on various aspects of criminal offenses under the POCSO Act 2012. Gogoi cautioned media representatives against revealing the names or photos of children who are victims of sexual offenses. They also shed light on provisions under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for protecting children from child marriage. Noted educationist Monica Saikia, writer Dipali Bhattacharjya Baruah, journalist Inamul Hazarika, and social worker Binita Saikia Dey praised the role played by the news media.

The event was attended by journalists Somesh Deka, Himangshu Neog, Munna Agarwal, Sahanara Begum, Moni Gogoi, and several others.

The Hills Times
https://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Assam Rifles organises plantation drive

The Hills Times -
