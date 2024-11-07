NE Live Today marks 8th anniv with celebratory event

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 6: NE Live Today, a prominent web media channel in state, celebrated its 8th anniversary at the Tribal Rest House in Sivasagar recently. Pranjal Pujari, editor-in-chief, welcomed the guests and anchored the programme.

Addressing the gathering, which was presided over by social worker Rama Gogoi, NE Live Today’s managing director Dwipen Deka shared that he launched the web channel to inspire young reporters to gain a foothold in journalism. Deka felicitated reporters associated with the group from various parts of the state. In association with Samannay Bor Asom Sanskritik Gosthi, the channel also felicitated Ajit Borthakur, Abonti Borthakur, Bharati Chakrabarty, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, Santosh Dutta, Bonti Gohain Bhuyan, and Brajen Phukan for their distinguished contributions to society.

Raju Gogoi and Abhyarthana Dutta, assistant legal counsellors of the Sivasagar District Legal Aid Service Authority, spoke on various aspects of criminal offenses under the POCSO Act 2012. Gogoi cautioned media representatives against revealing the names or photos of children who are victims of sexual offenses. They also shed light on provisions under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for protecting children from child marriage. Noted educationist Monica Saikia, writer Dipali Bhattacharjya Baruah, journalist Inamul Hazarika, and social worker Binita Saikia Dey praised the role played by the news media.

The event was attended by journalists Somesh Deka, Himangshu Neog, Munna Agarwal, Sahanara Begum, Moni Gogoi, and several others.