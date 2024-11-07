Meghalaya to form anti-narcotics police force

SHILLONG, Nov 6: The Meghalaya state government has decided to make the anti-narcotic task force (ANTF), a dedicated police force to fight against drug trafficking.

This was informed on Tuesday by Social Welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh after holding a meeting with a delegation of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC).

Addressing media persons, Lyngdoh informed that the issues including the ones raised by the particular NGO and other civil society organizations will be taken up in the upcoming meeting of the Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) to be chaired by the deputy chief minister incharge home (police) Prestone Tynsong on November 14.

He said that the meeting would discuss strategies which are of a short-term basis, there are those which are medium and there are those which are for long term basis.

Stating that the government is committed to containing and eradicating the menace of drug trafficking, the minister said that the importance of the meeting on November 14 is that there will be a fresh look at the strategy of tackling the problem.

Lyngdoh announced that the government has decided to make the ANTF, a dedicated police force for fighting against the drug menace on a war footing.

“There will be more focus on policing and the need to strengthen the ANTF. We will also be focusing and working out on making the ANTF a dedicated police force, which will not be tightened down by normal policing activities, which is what is happening as of date,” he said.

The HYC had submitted a memorandum to the minister, which highlighted the need for treatment and rehabilitation facilities, the need to increase spaces and number of such centres, free detoxification, OST and day care centres, establishment of fast track courts/special courts, investigation and prosecution of cases under NDPS Act, prevention of illicit trafficking that is PITNDPS Act, 1988, strengthening the drug supply reduction strategy and establishment of the office of narcotic control board (NCB) in Shillong. (NNN)