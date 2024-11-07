25 C
Manipur CM hails Thadou support for NRC

Biren Singh pledges to protect indigenous rights, launches coaching scheme

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Nov 6: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the recent resolution passed at the Thadou Convention, which voiced support for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the state’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.

Singh, however, emphasised that the government would not compromise its policies in the name of bringing peace by accommodating outsiders.

At a convention in Guwahati last week, the Thadou tribe pledged its support for NRC and also backed the state government’s ‘war on drugs’.

Thadou is the largest tribe within the Kuki community. However, during the recent convention, the community asserted that “it is a distinct ethnic group of people, with own distinct language, culture, traditions and great history and Thadou is not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but a separate, independent entity from Kuki.”

Speaking at the launch of the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Entrance Examinations to Professional Courses, Singh said, “Peace will definitely come. Thadou is one of the oldest tribes in the state. Following the Thadou Convention’s support for the NRC and the War on Drugs campaign, several civil society organisations in the state have welcomed and appreciated this stance.”

He added, “We cannot compromise on our policies in the name of peace. Under the guise of inclusiveness, we cannot accommodate every outsider. We must protect the distinctiveness of our indigenous communities and the rights of old settlers. We have faced numerous challenges because of this objective. We should also not forget that we are Indians.”

Regarding the coaching scheme, Singh said it aimed to empower students in Manipur to compete at the national level for professional courses like JEE (Main/Advanced) and NEET.

He added, “People with knowledge and education are less likely to get involved in conflict and will maintain decorum in their speech and actions. Defending the unity and integrity of India is our collective duty, and we must understand the rights guaranteed under our Constitution.”

Singh said there would be an examination at the end of the coaching course, which would be held in March or April. He added that the government would bear the expenses of students who successfully pass the exam.

Additionally, Singh urged the selected students to plant a tree under the Prime Minister’s initiative “Maa Ke Naam Ek Per” (One Tree in the Name of Mother), encouraging environmental responsibility alongside their academic pursuits. (PTI)

