Nearly 78% voters’ turnout in Kokrajhar LS constituency

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 7: The third phase polling of the Lok Sabha elections in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency was conducted on Tuesday in a peaceful manner.

Nearly 78 per cent polling was reported in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which covers nine Legislative Assembly constituencies till 5 pm, the returning officer of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency and district commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi stated.

However, voters’ turnout may go up as voters in many polling stations in remote areas were still casting their votes till the filing of this report.

Voting began late in some polling stations due to complaints of EVM glitches, which were later repaired.

As per official update up till 5 pm the voters’ turnout in the three Assembly segments under Kokrajhar HPC, namely Kokrajhar LAC is 74.67 per cent, Baukhungri LAC is 76.16 per cent and Dotma LAC is 77.40 per cent.

Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma cast his vote at Chalani Batabari LP School PS in Dotma LAC, Kokrajhar MLA, Lawrence Islary cast his vote at the Gaurang School Polling Station in Kokrajhar LAC, Congress candidate Gorjon Mashahary cast his vote at the Katigacha LP school PS in Baukhungri LAC, while BPF president Hagrama Mohilary cast his vote at Debargaon LP School in Kokrajhar LAC.

UPPL candidate, supported by NDA alliance, Joyanta Basumatary cast his vote at the Thangabari LP School polling centre in the early morning at Sidli Chirang LAC.

Meanwhile, police arrested a BPF supporter from Patharghat area under Kokrajhar Police Station for allegedly asking voters to cast their vote in favour of BPF during poll time.

On the other hand, a group of alleged miscreants have this afternoon attacked some BPF supporters near BPF central office along the JD Road. As a result, the cameraman of a private news channel sustained minor injuries.

Police rushed to the spot and no any major incident has been reported till now.

The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, Pramod Boro has expressed his confident that the NDA alliance candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary would win the elections with a huge margin of votes.

NDA candidate, Joyanta Basumatary said that he was confident of winning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Minister Brahma said that people have cast their votes in favour of NDA alliance candidate.

“This time the polling environment was very good and people have cast their votes in a smooth manner. The election procedures have been conducted in an efficient manner”, said a voter in Kokrajhar.