NEP 2020 is a futuristic manifesto that can influence growth and progress of the nation: Governor

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) said, “NEP 2020 is a step to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030. It is a futuristic manifesto that could bolster the growth and progress of the nation.”

Addressing the second convocation of ASTU here on Monday, Governor Prof Mukhi said that the National Education Policy is the first education policy of the 21st century that lays forth a comprehensive scheme towards re-engineering the educational ecosystem of the country, from pre-primary to higher education. He said that if properly implemented the policy can influence the progress of the nation. He however said that implementation and adaptation of NEP 2020 requires earnest pursuit from all stakeholders and institutions of higher education need to build their strategy in order to ascertain the implementation of the NEP, in letter and spirit.

He also said that as a part of implementing NEP 2020, ASTU should focus on education and research in technical fields with inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary perspectives. He also said that ASTU while rendering its academic endeavour should address issues of the north-east and give appropriate technical solutions to stimulate the growth and development of the region.

The Governor congratulated the graduating students on receiving their degrees. He said, “As they are embarking on a new journey to prove themselves on larger platforms, I hope their educational expertise will lead them to strive for the uplift of every downtrodden person and make a positive contribution to the comprehensive development of society and the nation. He advised the graduates to use the technology to transform the lives of the people to betterment.

Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and former chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe attended the ceremony as chief guest and said that, NEP 2020 is a student-centric policy and it will transform students into global citizens while keeping them deeply rooted in India’s history and culture.

It may be noted that a total of 4343 students of doctoral, post graduate and undergraduate levels; who have passed out from 2019 to 2021, received their degrees in various disciplines in the convocation held on Monday. Moreover, 34 gold medals and 101 toppers’ certificates have been offered to the program toppers.

The convocation ceremony was attended by vice chancellor Prof Narendra S Chaudhari, the principals/directors of the affiliating institutions and esteemed members of the University Court, Executive Council and Academic Council of the varsity, faculty members, students and eminent dignitaries from all over the country.