29.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
type here...

Assam: Nurses Protest Arrest in GMCH Newborn Death Case

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 20: After the demise of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bhangagarh Police arrested sister-in-charge Bhanupriya Mishong on Tuesday evening (August 19). The move was ordered by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

Shortly afterwards, Mishong’s fellow employees converged at Bhangagarh Police Station in protest at what they called an unfair action over the NICU episode.

Related Posts:

As per staff nurses, the arrest in front of the media caused commotion because a number of nurses wanted to know why only Bhanupriya was detained when there were others working that evening. They indicated that five nurses, including Bhanupriya, and two doctors—Puja and Rishikesh—were on duty in the NICU, alongside two ward girls and two cleaners.

The agitating nurses accused Bhanupriya of being unfairly targeted, though several other staff members were present. They also complained that the room for which she was in charge had 35 newborns, as against the reported 26, and charged Superintendent and Principal Achyut Baishya with dishonesty.

Friends described how Bhanupriya had temporarily gone out to boil milk when the accident happened. Three nurses ideally would have been on duty in the room, but because of staff shortages, she was left by herself.

- Advertisement -

The nurses insisted that responsibility should be distributed equally among everyone who was on duty, as opposed to singling out a single employee. They also complained that one of the warmers applied to newborns in the NICU was in disrepair, citing underlying infrastructural shortcomings at GMCH.

Following a medical examination, Bhanupriya was transferred to Panbazar Police Station. Nurses also said the incident points to not only individual oversights but serious systemic and infrastructural failures in the hospital.

View all stories
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles Seize Meth Worth ₹21 Crore at Mizoram-Myanmar Border

The Hills Times -
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places