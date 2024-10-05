New ‘co-district’ initiative launched across state

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 4: Two co-districts under Biswanath district were inaugurated on Friday at Behali and Gohpur. The state cabinet minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, etc., Pijush Hazarika, inaugurated the Co-District Office at Behali. Following this, minister Hazarika addressed a public gathering at the Borgang auditorium. In his address, minister Hazarika briefly outlined various developmental and welfare schemes undertaken by the state and central governments. He further added that the introduction of ‘co-districts’ will bring administrative reforms and expedite both government and public works. Munindra Nath Nagatey, district commissioner of Biswanath, delivered a welcome address, and the event was also addressed by Tezpur MP Ranjit Dutta. The inaugural session was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, Biswanath SP Subhasish Barua, former minister Prabin Hazarika, along with other officials and dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, etc., Nandita Gorlosa, inaugurated the co-district at Gohpur and addressed the public at the Gohpur Parade Ground. Lukumani Bora, SDO of Gohpur, delivered a welcome address, and the event was attended and addressed by Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora and others.

The foundation stone of Bedeti Model College was laid by Dr Ranoj Pegu, minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, at Bedeti. In connection with this, a public meeting was addressed by minister Pegu, MP Ranjit Dutta, and minister Pijush Hazarika.

Later, the co-district for the Naduar LAC under Sonitpur district was inaugurated by the state cabinet minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, etc., at Kusumtola in the presence of Naduar LAC MLA Padma Hazarika and other dignitaries. The inaugural session was attended by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, Sonitpur district commissioner Ankur Bharali, and Sonitpur SP Barun Purakayastha, along with other officials and dignitaries. It is worth mentioning that Naduar LAC, formerly known as Sootea LAC, was selected for the ‘co-district’ facility out of the five LACs in Sonitpur district.

Our Margherita correspondent adds: Margherita sub-division, on Friday, got its new name as the Co-District Commissioner Office, which was inaugurated by state government’s minister of Industries, Commerce, Public Enterprises, Cultural Affairs, and Tinsukia district guardian, Bimal Bora, in the presence of Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Tinsukia district commissioner Swapneel Paul (IAS), Margherita co-district commissioner Prakshit Thoudam (IAS), Margherita co-district police officer Sambhavi Mishra (IPS), Margherita Municipal Board chairman Anand Kumar Sharma, other senior government officials, and many prominent and distinguished individuals from the Margherita region.

Margherita co-district commissioner Prakshit Thoudam, in his welcome address, stated that since 1884, when the Assam Railway and Trading Company was established, Margherita has become an important center for business, trade, and communication.

“Margherita was named after the Italian Queen ‘Margaret’ and is rich in human, mineral, water, and forest resources, with many ethnic groups living together in harmony, brotherhood, and peace for centuries. The Margherita Co-District Commissioner Office will focus on further developing the surrounding areas, marking the beginning of a new era,” said Prakshit Thoudam.

Bimal Bora also planted a sapling on the campus of the Margherita Co-District Commissioner Office.

In his speech, Bimal Bora mentioned that it is a great day for the people of the 83rd Margherita Constituency, as the Margherita sub-division office will now be known as the Margherita Co-District Commissioner Office. This was made possible due to the able leadership of the dynamic chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, under whose initiative a total of 39 co-districts have been formed in Assam in the first phase.

Our Jorhat correspondent adds: State minister for Finance, Women and Child Development, Ajanta Neog, who is also the guardian minister of Jorhat district, on Friday inaugurated the Office of the Co-District Commissioner of the newly formed Titabar co-district at Titabar in Jorhat district.

Titabar, which was earlier a civil sub-division, is among 39 co-districts across the state, many of which have formally been made operational on Friday and the rest will be made operational on Saturday.

After inaugurating the Co-District Office within the Titabar SDO (Civil) Office complex, Neog, while addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, said that constituting ‘co-districts’ within existing districts was a novel initiative of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government and the first in the country, with an aim to decentralise district administration.

Stating that the initiative was another step for the government to bring the government closer to the people, the minister said that co-districts will ensure the implementation of “our government vision of minimum government, maximum governance”.

Citing the benefits of the ‘co-districts’, Neog said that people residing within the co-district areas would now not have to visit the district headquarters for matters related to land, MLA funds, untied funds, or the implementation of government schemes, etc. They will be facilitated by the offices of the heads of co-districts.

Stating that a slew of essential services will be provided by the co-district administration, the minister said a co-district will have administrative control over all departments within its jurisdiction. She said that the co-district commissioners will have magisterial powers for granting permission for events, functions, fairs, etc.

Earlier, Jorhat district commissioner Jay Shivani delivered the welcome address. MLAs of Mariani and Titabar – Rupjyoti Kurmi and Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, respectively, Jorhat SP Shwetank Mishra, officials of Jorhat district and Titabar co-district administrations, and noted citizens attended the programme.

They will also deal with matters pertaining to food and civil supplies, excise, and disaster management within their jurisdictions.