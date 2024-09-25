26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

New Sivasagar DC Ayush Garg interacts with media fraternity

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 24: While interacting with the media fraternity in Sivasagar and Demow in Sukapha Bhawan on Tuesday evening, the new district commissioner Ayush Garg, said that he would try to solve the endemic problems of the district within his administrative capacity on a priority basis. He admitted that no district commissioner can work to the satisfaction of all the people within a short tenure when there are multiple problems, but there would not be any lack of sincerity in this regard. Representatives of various media houses drew his attention to problems like the lackadaisical attitude of the National Highway Authority in NH 37 expansion works from Jhanji to Demow, problems of procuring loose earth and silt for the project, the apathy of the Forest Department in developing the Panidihing Bird Sanctuary, the destruction and siltation of the historic Jamuna canal, which is related to the flash flood problem, the horrible condition of the BG Road, and the apathy of the road construction companies to the plight of the commuters, along with illegal encroachments on government land.

- Advertisement -

Some media persons, including seniors like Manoj Kr Borthakur, Inamul Hazarika, Kumar Abhijit Duwora, Ananta Smith, Shekharjyoti Duwori, Himangshu Neog, and Manoj Gogoi, raised the issue of the nonavailability of medical facilities within the town during night hours, as all the pharmacies remain closed and the nursing homes do not entertain any requests to admit patients during the night. The media persons also spoke about the tourists who come to Sivasagar not getting the facilities they want in the town, which is a serious problem.

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland bags award in the Global Food Regulators Summit

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India