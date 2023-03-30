NFR commissions electronic interlocking at Khotkhoti station

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 29: NF Railway has commissioned Electronic Interlocking (EI) of Siemens at Khatkhati station in Lumding division on Tuesday. The RDSO approved EI will provide better flexibility in train operations. The whole work has been commissioned by taking the disconnection and traffic block in the section.

- Advertisement -

The EI is done under first composite work of Signal & Telecom, Engineering and Electrical departments. This work included construction of a new RBG building and installation of new Optical Fibre Communication equipment. Integrated Power Supply system replaced with new one for reliable power supply for signalling equipment. Tokenless Block Instruments of PTJ make were replaced by Universal Fail Safe Block Interface in between Khotkhoti – Bokajan & Khotkhoti – Dimapur sections. 1 independent and 4 dependent new shunt signals provided. 2 new point machines provided in place of ED. There are 44 route connections in this EI.

With the commissioning of EI system at Khatkhati station the movement of trains over this route will get eased up considerably and result in improved punctuality of Mail/Express trains and increase in average speed of goods trains. The new interlocking will help in ensuring safe and seamless train operations in the section.