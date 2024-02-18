NFR upgrades track signalling system for safe train journeys

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) continues to adopt technically advanced measures to upgrade and maintain track signalling system to make train journeys safer for passengers.

Railway signalling systems ensures the safe operations of trains and their reliability and maintainability directly affects the capacity and availability of railway connectivity. Signalling refers to the communication system using signals to control train movements and provide information to drivers and operators. In contrast, interlocking is a mechanism that coordinates systematic function of signals, switches and other equipment to prevent conflicting movements and ensure safe movement of trains.

The process is being carried out in all five divisions of the NFR, i.e Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, Alipurduar and Katihar to avoid unprecedented incidents like accidents etc. NFR conducts several automated tests at signaling systems regularly by which human errors are checked and eliminated. Further, replacement and new installation along with up- gradations are being implemented in signaling systems, when and wherever the necessity arises.

As part of the initiative by the Indian Railways, NFR carried out various signalling up-gradation system at several divisional stations and sections. ‘System Integrity Test’ of electronic interlocking/panel interlocking were carried out at the Lanka station and out of 4759 planned drawings, 4628 drawings related to logic interface, cable route plan, cable termination chart, track bonding plan etc. were completed on January this year.

The NFR also carried out replacement of 3.260 Km signaling cable at Titabar, Furkating and Panitola railway stations under the Tinsukia division along with installation of 2.06 Km new signaling cable at Sabroom, Guwahati and Narengi stations under the Lumding division. Signal LEDs too were replaced with integrated type LEDs at New Karimganj, Karimganj, Dharmanagar stations of Lumding division and Nalbari of Rangiya division and Raiganj and Kaliyaganj stations of Katihar division. Alteration in electronic interlocking is also being carried out at Karimganj and New Karimganj stations in connection with commissioning of UFSBI between Karimganj-Mahishashan block section under Lumding division.