NFR pushes for usages of renewable energy

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: In an endeavour to further minimize the dependence on fossil fuels, the NFR is adopting various steps to generate more and more green energy by installing Roof-Top Solar power plants in service buildings and other installations spreading across the zone. To meet the energy demand through renewable energy, NFR has generated 1.45 million unit of energy from renewable sources that results in saving Rs 97.9 lakh (Approx) during April- June, 2024.For non-traction energy consumption, on account of improved power factor, rebate on timely payment etc.NFR has also saved Rs 66.7 lakh (Approx) from April to June,2024.

Under the ‘Go-Green’ mission, solar roof top panels installed at various stations and other service buildings under N.F. Railway has generated a cumulative of 6764 Kilo Watt Peak (kWp)powertill June, 2024. The total solar roof top panels in Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions have an installedcapacity of 610 kWp, 381 kWp, 1066 kWp, 1020kWpand 190kWp of solar power respectively for their use. The Headquarter complex of NFR and Guwahati Sub-divisional unit has a combined installed capacityof 1497kWp. The two workshops at New Bongaigaon & Dibrugarh have installed capacity of 1000 kWp each.

Under the jurisdiction of NFR, 24 stations & other field office buildings of Assam and Tripura have been fitted with solar roof top panels which have generated of642kWp during the period from April to June. Major railway stations like Udaipur of Lumding division and Bamunigaion, Azara, Gohpur, Barpeta Road, Dudhnoi & Krishnai etc.of Rangiya division were fitted with the solar panels.Moreover, 2100 nos. of BLDC fans that uses brushless motors instead of standard induction motor have been installed across the zone during April- June, 2024 which has resulted into in savings of 32 Watt per ceiling fan. This results in savings of 67200 Watt & 806 units (Approx) of energy consumption. NFR plans to install solar plants on all feasible station buildings, service/office building, residential buildings and LC gates.

