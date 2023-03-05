NFR Revises Mail/Express Timings

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 4: In view of continuous upgradation of infrastructure, the timings of some mail/express trains have been revised at few stations over N.F. Railway. The trains including 13246 (Rajendra Nagar Terminal – New Jalpaiguri) Capital Express, 13248 (Rajendra Nagar Terminal – Kamakhya) Express, 15484 (Delhi – Alipurduar) Sikkim Mahananda Express and 07526 New Bongaigaon – Siliguri Jn DEMU special have been speeded up to reduce the journey time. Under the jurisdiction of N.F. Railway, journey times of these trains have been reduced up to 24 minutes.

Accordingly, timings of train No. 13246 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – New Jalpaiguri Capital Express have been revised at Labha, Khurial, Azamnagar Road, Barsoi Jn., Sudhani, Telta, Dalkhola, Kishanganj, Thakurganj and Bagdogra stations w.e.f. March 9. The train will depart Labha at 07:47 am instead of 07:58 am and depart Baghdogra at 11:17 am instead of 11:52 am.

Timings of train No. 13248 Ranjendra Nagar Terminal – Kamakhya Express have been revised at Labha, Khurial, Azamnagar Road, Barsoi Jn., Sudhani, Telta, Dalkhola, Kishanganj, Thakurganj, Bagdogra, Siliguri Jn., New Mal Jn., Binnaguri, Dalgaon, Hasimara and Alipurduar Jn. stations w.e.f. March 8. The train will depart Labha at 07:47 am instead of 07:58 am and depart Alipurduar Jn at 4:20 pm instead of 4:33 pm.