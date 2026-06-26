NFR steps up passenger assistance during Ambubachi Mela

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified passenger assistance measures during the annual Ambubachi Mela by organising food distribution programmes, deploying volunteers and operating special train services to facilitate the movement of thousands of pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya Temple.

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As part of the initiative, the Northeast Frontier Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (NFRWWO), under the leadership of its President Shalini Shrivastava, organised a food distribution programme at Kamakhya Railway Station for devotees arriving from different parts of the country.

The initiative was aimed at providing refreshments and assistance to pilgrims during one of the region’s largest religious congregations.

NFRWWO stated that the programme reflected its continued commitment to passenger welfare and humanitarian service.

To strengthen passenger assistance during the festival, members of the NF Railway Bharat Scouts and Guides have been deployed at major railway stations across the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

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The volunteers are assisting passengers through crowd management, guidance and information support to ensure safer and smoother travel.

The Commercial Department of Northeast Frontier Railway also organised a food distribution programme at Guwahati Railway Station for devotees travelling to Kamakhya Temple.

To manage the heavy rush of passengers, NFR is operating several special unreserved train services connecting Kamakhya with major destinations across Assam and North Bengal.

The railway has also temporarily augmented the carrying capacity of several regular passenger trains to accommodate the increased number of devotees during the Ambubachi Mela.

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Northeast Frontier Railway said it remains committed to providing safe, convenient and passenger-friendly services through coordinated efforts involving various departments, welfare organisations and volunteers during the festival period.