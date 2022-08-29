NFR To Run One-Way Special Train From Guwahati To Jammu Tawi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run a one-way special train from Guwahati to Jammu Tawi to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special train will run for a single trip on August 31, 2022.

Special train no. 05612 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) will depart from Guwahati railway station at 08:30 hours on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday). The special train will run via Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Ludhiana Jn. railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 09:45 hours on September 2, 2022 (Friday).

The special train will consist of 16 coaches. There will be 1 AC three tier coach, 14 sleeper class coaches and 1 seating cum luggage coach. Wait listed passengers of other trains running in this route can avail the facility.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train is available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking the journey.