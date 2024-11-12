NFR’s initiatives for Chhath festival travel widely appreciated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken wide-ranging initiatives in an organised manner across its various stations to ensure the smooth handling of passengers during and after the Chhath festival. NF Railway ensured safe and smooth travel for families to reunite during this festive season and a safe return within its jurisdiction. To accommodate the ongoing rush of passengers, a total of 52 pairs of special trains comprising more than 600 trips were operated to and from the jurisdiction of NFR. Passengers appreciated the measures taken to handle the rush at stations during the Chhath festival.

- Advertisement -

Extensive arrangements were made at stations for the convenience of passengers. Main stations had designated waiting areas and were equipped with public announcement systems, train display boards, seating areas, and CCTV cameras for the convenience of passengers. Additionally, security measures were arranged in a planned manner at all major stations and trains. Elaborate crowd control arrangements were made at all major and important railway stations, where a large footfall of devotees was predicted. Senior officials of the Commercial Department were stationed at these stations to monitor all activities to regulate the crowd systematically. Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police were deployed at platforms, foot-over bridges, and circulating areas to regulate the crowd smoothly to avoid stampede-like situations during the heavy rush period. Arrangements were also made to provide ease of boarding and de-boarding from trains at originating and destination stations.

To facilitate the return of devotees, NFR will operate special trains on November 12, 2024. Train No 05832 (Prayagraj – Rangapara North) special will depart from Prayagraj at 17:40 hours on November 11, 2024, to reach Rangapara North at 22:50 hours on November 12, 2024. Train No 07541 (Katihar – Dauram Madhepura) special will depart from Katihar at 19:00 hours to reach Dauram Madhepura at 22:00 hours on the same day. Train No 07540 (Katihar – Manihari) special will depart from Katihar at 20:30 hours to reach Manihari at 21:30 hours. Train No 05741 (Gomti Nagar – New Jalpaiguri) special will depart from Gomti Nagar at 09:20 hours on November 11, 2024, to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours on November 12, 2024. Train No 05638 (Silchar – Naharlagun) special will depart from Silchar at 13:50 hours on November 11, 2024, to reach Naharlagun at 08:40 hours on November 12, 2024. Train No 05637 (Naharlagun – Silchar) special will depart from Naharlagun at 10:00 hours to reach Silchar at 05:20 hours the next day. Train No 05635 (Shri Ganga Nagar – Guwahati) special departed from Shri Ganga Nagar at 13:20 hours on November 10, 2024, to reach Katihar at 10:20 hours on November 12, 2024, and Guwahati at 00:25 hours on November 13, 2024. Train No 05698 (Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) special will depart from Guwahati at 23:55 hours to reach New Jalpaiguri at 08:15 hours the next day.

NF Railway is committed to prioritising a secure and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers during such a rush season. Various awareness drives have also been conducted through print, electronic, and official social media handles of NFR from time to time.