24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

NFR introduces special trains & enhanced security measures

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken a series of initiatives this festive season to ensure safety and comfort for travelers without compromising on service quality. To accommodate the increased passenger flow, a total of 44 pairs of special trains comprising over 500 trips are running to and from the jurisdiction of NF Railway. These special trains are operating in addition to the scheduled passenger trains connecting major destinations in the eastern and northern parts of the country for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

- Advertisement -

NF Railway has enhanced security measures at all major stations and trains within its jurisdiction during the festive rush. Extensive crowd control arrangements are in place at major and important railway stations, where large crowds are anticipated as passengers travel to various destinations to celebrate the festivals. Senior officials from the Commercial Department are stationed at these stations to monitor activities and regulate crowds systematically. The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police are deployed on platforms, foot-over bridges, and circulating areas to manage the crowd smoothly and prevent stampede-like situations during peak periods. Additionally, CCTV control rooms have been set up to closely monitor crowded areas and provide real-time assistance to passengers. Queue systems for boarding general coaches are implemented at originating stations, with timely announcements ensuring passengers are informed about the departure platform. Arrangements have been made to facilitate easy boarding and de-boarding at both originating and destination stations. 

Related Posts:

NF Railway has also launched special campaigns on a regular basis during the festive season to raise passenger awareness. NF Railway is committed to prioritising a safe and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers during the festive rush. Various awareness drives are being conducted through print, electronic, and social media platforms.

Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Time’s up for Justin Trudeau

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway