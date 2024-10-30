NFR introduces special trains & enhanced security measures

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken a series of initiatives this festive season to ensure safety and comfort for travelers without compromising on service quality. To accommodate the increased passenger flow, a total of 44 pairs of special trains comprising over 500 trips are running to and from the jurisdiction of NF Railway. These special trains are operating in addition to the scheduled passenger trains connecting major destinations in the eastern and northern parts of the country for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

NF Railway has enhanced security measures at all major stations and trains within its jurisdiction during the festive rush. Extensive crowd control arrangements are in place at major and important railway stations, where large crowds are anticipated as passengers travel to various destinations to celebrate the festivals. Senior officials from the Commercial Department are stationed at these stations to monitor activities and regulate crowds systematically. The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police are deployed on platforms, foot-over bridges, and circulating areas to manage the crowd smoothly and prevent stampede-like situations during peak periods. Additionally, CCTV control rooms have been set up to closely monitor crowded areas and provide real-time assistance to passengers. Queue systems for boarding general coaches are implemented at originating stations, with timely announcements ensuring passengers are informed about the departure platform. Arrangements have been made to facilitate easy boarding and de-boarding at both originating and destination stations.

NF Railway has also launched special campaigns on a regular basis during the festive season to raise passenger awareness. NF Railway is committed to prioritising a safe and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers during the festive rush. Various awareness drives are being conducted through print, electronic, and social media platforms.