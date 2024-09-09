32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 9, 2024
NGT Seeks Report on Industries in Assam’s Eco-Sensitive Zones

The National Green Tribunal has requested a report on industries operating in eco-sensitive zones in Assam, raising environmental concerns.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 9, Monday: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a detailed report on industries operating within eco-sensitive zones in Assam, expressing concern over their potential environmental impact. The directive came in response to a petition highlighting the presence of several industries in these protected areas, which could threaten the fragile ecosystem.

The NGT has directed the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) and the state government to submit a comprehensive report on the matter within a specified timeframe. The report is expected to provide details on the number of industries operating in these zones, the nature of their activities, and their compliance with environmental regulations. Additionally, the tribunal has asked for an assessment of the impact these industries have on the local environment, particularly on wildlife, water bodies, and forest areas.

The petitioner argued that many industries, including brick kilns, sawmills, and other manufacturing units, were operating illegally in areas designated as eco-sensitive, violating the rules set by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The NGT’s order underscores the need for strict monitoring and enforcement of environmental regulations to safeguard Assam’s rich biodiversity and natural heritage.

Environmentalists and local activists have welcomed the NGT’s directive, stating that the presence of industries in eco-sensitive zones poses a significant risk to Assam’s unique flora and fauna. They urge authorities to take prompt action to address any violations and ensure that industrial activities do not harm these critical ecosystems.

The NGT has further warned that failure to comply with its directive could result in stringent actions, including penalties and closure orders for non-compliant industries. The state government is now under pressure to address these concerns and submit a comprehensive report on the issue, highlighting its commitment to environmental protection.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Britannia in Talks to Acquire Kishlay Foods to Strengthen Northeast Presence

The Hills Times -
