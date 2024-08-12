NGT Seeks Government’s Response on Hotel Construction in Kaziranga

HT Digital

August 12, Monday: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the government, seeking a detailed response regarding the construction of a hotel near Kaziranga National Park, a move that has sparked significant environmental concerns. The tribunal’s intervention follows complaints from environmentalists and local activists who argue that the construction project could have detrimental effects on the park’s delicate ecosystem.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. The construction of commercial establishments in close proximity to the park has raised fears of habitat disruption, increased human-wildlife conflict, and potential violations of environmental regulations meant to protect the area.

The NGT has asked the government to clarify the legal and environmental clearances granted for the hotel project and to address concerns about its potential impact on Kaziranga’s biodiversity. The tribunal has also sought details on the measures being taken to ensure that the park’s environment remains protected during and after the construction.

Environmentalists have welcomed the NGT’s decision, emphasizing the need for strict oversight of development activities near ecologically sensitive zones like Kaziranga. They argue that unchecked construction could undermine conservation efforts and threaten the survival of species that depend on the park’s unique habitat.

The government’s response to the NGT’s queries will be crucial in determining the future of the hotel project and its alignment with environmental norms. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are keenly watching how the government will balance development with the imperative of preserving one of India’s most important wildlife sanctuaries.