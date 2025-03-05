NHM contractual staff in Dibrugarh on strike

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 4: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Dibrugarh went on a 3-day strike in response to a call from the All Assam Health and Technical Employees Welfare Association (AAHTEWA).

- Advertisement -

The workers have been protesting against the long-term deprivation of health employees appointed on contractual basis in 2006.

The NHM workers demanded equal pay for equal work, following the Supreme Court’s ruling and are also seeking the regularisation of their jobs, pay revision as per the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and the extension of benefits like medical, house rent, gratuity, and pension enjoyed by state government employees.

“During Covid-19 when there was a nationwide lockdown, we risked our lives, attending to the patients and ensuring that vaccination drives were carried out effortlessly. However, we are neglected by the government,” a protesting nurse said.

The contractual NHM workers, who are paid very low salaries, said that their contributions during the pandemic have not been recognised or rewarded adequately. They sought better treatment and benefits for the essential services they provide to the community.

- Advertisement -