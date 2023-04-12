NHRCCB Seeks Proper Guidelines From AHSEC

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 11: The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Assam has urged the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to inform about its proper guidelines on use of calculator for the subject Statistics in examination halls.

In an e-mail sent to the controller of Examinations, secretary, chairman of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council and the education minister of Assam, the state president of NHRCCB Nishant Thard urged them to send a clear guideline to higher secondary schools, colleges and examination centers on the use of calculators.

In a press release issued by National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam’s media officer Mrinmay Kumar Nath said that the scientific calculator is used as teaching equipment in certain lessons in the final year of higher secondary statistics classes. It is sure that it is very difficult to find the correct answers to the questions without a calculator. In that context, the proper guidelines of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council regarding the examination of statistics need to be stated clearly. The organisation said the use of electronic devices, calculators etc. are prohibited on the front page of the answer scripts of the Higher Secondary Examination. It also states that the violators of this rule will be expelled from the examination halls.

In such a doubtful situation, the student community needs to know about a proper policy or decision from the authorities to alleviate this unrest. In an e-mail already sent, the organisation regretted after learning from the students who appeared for the recently concluded HS final examination that most of the examination centers in the state were not aware of any clear policy on the issue of statistics.

The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam has revealed that in the past examinations, scientific calculators were used in some HS examination centers and general calculators in some other centres.

Possibility of overall ban of it in the rest exam centres cannot be denied. The NHRCCB urged the concerned authority to inform the decision and also to clarify the educational institutions and examination centres about specific guidelines in this regard. The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam (NHRCCB) has called on the concerned officials including the controller of examinations of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to take this sensitive issue seriously in the greater interest of students’ community.