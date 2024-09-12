Nilmani Phookan’s 91st birth anniversary celebrated in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 11: The Assamese department of Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, celebrated the 91st birth anniversary of Jnanpith Award-winning poet Nilmani Phookan as ‘Natunar Din’ on Tuesday. The program was organised under the presidentship of Dr Bina Saikia, head of the Assamese department. Saikia briefly explained the objective of this special program, ‘Katha and Kavita Natunar Din’. The program was anchored by Devoraj Mili, assistant lecturer, department of Assamese, RTU. At the very outset, lamps were lit and floral tributes were paid in front of the portrait of the legendary poet. After this, Dr Saikia apprised the students of the poetry, language, and contributions of Nilmani Phookan. Speaking on the occasion, Devoraj Mili highlighted the great personality of poet Phookan, his simple nature, the seriousness and minute details in his poetry, and his deep thoughts. He said that many eminent and emerging poets are currently influenced by the thoughtfulness and philosophy of Nilmani Phookan. He shared how one can emulate his work in one’s life. After this, assistant lecturer Manisha Saikia spoke on the day. She shared valuable insights on the poems of the poet with the students. Dr Mallika Deka, Pallavi Kathar, guest teacher Sanatan Marak, Mridusmita Saikia, and Vandita Pator recited the poems of poet Phookan. Along with this, many students also recited his poems.