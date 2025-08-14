23.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 14, 2025
type here...

Nine suspected Rohingyas detained in Cachar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SILCHAR, Aug 13: Nine suspected Rohingyas, including two women and five children, have been detained by Assam Police near the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta said the detainees were picked up from Katigorah area on Tuesday evening following a tip-off from intelligence sources.

- Advertisement -

“They have been staying in India for many years. Recently, they travelled here with the intention of living in this area. They did not attempt to cross the border, but our team intercepted them before they could settle here,” Mahatta told reporters.

Related Posts:

Residents of Bishwanbharpur village in Katigorah area near the border, however, had earlier claimed that they had spotted a group of unfamiliar people in a market and after questioning them, handed them over to the police on Tuesday night.

“They were speaking in a dialect similar to the Rohingya language. This is not the first time we have seen unfamiliar faces here,” a local resident said.

Similar incidents had been reported during the last year, leading to the detention and “pushback” of several illegal immigrants, he said.

- Advertisement -

The detained persons claimed they had entered India illegally around 20 years ago and had worked in different states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

During interrogation, they said that they wanted to return to Bangladesh due to the recent crackdown on migrant workers and they had relatives there.

They also claimed that some middlemen had promised to help them cross the border.

The nine detained persons who claimed they were Rohingyas had travelled by train from Hyderabad and were taken by a middleman to a forest near the border where they stayed for the whole day without any food or water.

- Advertisement -

It was in the evening that they came out of the forest in search of food when they were spotted by the locals.

A case has been registered against the group and they will be deported as per the directions of higher authorities, Mahatta said. (PTI)

Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Road mishap in Khetri

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert