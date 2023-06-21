No Let-Up In Assam Flood Situation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Tuesday, with approximately 34,089 people still grappling with the deluge across 17 districts of the state, according to an official statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ and predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall across several districts of Assam in the coming days.

As per the daily flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 34,050 people have been affected by floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts.

Lakhimpur district has been hit the hardest, with over 22,000 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 individuals, and Kokrajhar with nearly 2,750 persons, as per the report.

The administration has established 25 relief distribution centres in four districts, with one relief camp currently operational. Currently, 523 villages are submerged, and 5,842.78 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, reported ASDMA. The deluge has also affected a total of 52,276 animals across the state, according to the report.

Massive erosion has been observed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Udalguri, as stated by ASDMA. Incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall have been reported in Cachar, Dima Hasao, and Karimganj.

Floodwaters have caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Udalguri, Biswanath, Darrang, Tamulpur, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Barpeta. Urban flooding has affected several areas in Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari districts. Currently, no rivers are flowing above the danger mark, as per the report.