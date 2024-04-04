26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 4, 2024
type here...

No relief yet? Gauhati HC sets aside interim relief to MP Naba Sarania over caste certificate issue

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 4: The Gauhati High Court has overruled an earlier order that had provided temporary relief to Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania in a case questioning his Scheduled Tribe (Plains) (ST-P) status. Sarania has twice represented the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the ST(P) community.

- Advertisement -

A two-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, ordered on Wednesday that Sarania’s writ petition be listed for final disposal on Friday due to the urgent nature of the case. The bench, which also included Justice Suman Shyam, stated that the initial order could not be upheld.

The court has urged for the matter to be resolved swiftly, and has asked for the case to be heard on a daily basis if necessary. The Assam government and four others had filed the case against Sarania and three others, challenging a single-judge bench’s March 27, 2024, order which had temporarily halted an earlier order affecting Sarania’s tribal status.

Sarania has been an Independent representative of the Kokrajhar constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2016 and is anticipated to run for a third consecutive term in the upcoming May 7 elections.

Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam BJP files complaint over forgery of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature

The Hills Times - 0
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu 7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa