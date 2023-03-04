Nonia Sangh Submits Memorandum To DDMA West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 3: The state committee of Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS) submitted a memorandum to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday.

On February 27, 2023, a youth named Arwinson Ronghang (24), son of Late Monsing Ronghang, resident of Doloni village under Baithalangso police station of West Karbi Anglong district was killed by wild jumbo under Dongkamukam forest range at a place called Lingding village just 10 km away from the Dongkamukam forest range. The incident happened when he was on his way to his field for his routine work where he was suddenly attacked by the wild elephant and died on the spot. He was the only bread earner in his family.

The organisation in their memorandum had demanded for immediate release of ex-gratia to next to kin (NOK), within the 48 hours. Further, the Sangha has also demanded that the family members of deceased should be compensated with governmental jobs and make payment of loss of the property due to the jumbo attack.

The memorandum was submitted by Pankaj Chauhan, secretary of the state committee of Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS).

The Sangh also mailed a copy to the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), government of India; chief minister of Assam; chairman of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), government of Assam; principal chief conservator of forest and head of Forest Force, Panjabari, Guwahati; principal chief conservator of forests, PCCF(Wildlife), Guwahati; principal chief conservator of forest, Karbi Anglong, Diphu and to divisional forest officer of Hamren of West Karbi Anglong district.