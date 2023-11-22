21 C
Northeast CMs In Touch Among Themselves On Manipur: Himanta Biswas Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing during the NEPA 52nd batch course trainees passing out Parade at North Eastern Police Academy, Meghalaya on 21-11-23.Pix by UB Photos
UMSAW, Nov 21: Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma on Tuesday said chief ministers of all the Northeastern states are in touch among themselves about the situation in Manipur, and would continue to provide any help the violence-ravaged state needs.

 

Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance, was in Umsaw in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district to attend the passing out parade of the 52nd Basic Course at North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA).

 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme, he said, “We, the chief ministers of the Northeast states, are in constant touch with each other on the situation in Manipur. Whatever help is required and whatever cooperation is needed, we are doing from our side and will continue to do.”

 

More than 180 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

 

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — are just over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

