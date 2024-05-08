Noted translator, social worker Subheswar Kachari passes away

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 7: Noted social worker and retired teacher of the Khelmati ME School, Subheswar Kachari breathed his last on Monday at around 1.16 pm at his residence due to old age ailments.

A resident of Samukia village under Bahbari mouza in Sonitpur district, Kachari had been suffering from prolonged illness.

Born on March 11 in 1934 at Khulakhuti-Kachari Gaon area (Depota) near Tezpur town in the then undivided Darrang district, Kachari after finishing his studies, joined the forest department. He later established an ME school in Rowta Boro Bazar area in Darrang district. After serving there for a while he was transferred to the Orang Higher Secondary School. He retired as assistant teacher of the Khelmati ME School in 2004.

A man with a good heart and positive mind late Kachari was connected with several socio-cultural organisations. He was the president of the Bahbari Primary Boro Sahitya Sabha from 2006 to 2008 and the adviser of the West Tezpur Bathou Gouthum, Bandarmari Durga Mandir Unnayan Committee, West Tezpur Anchalick ABSU and Samukia village development committee.

Popularly known as a proficient orator, late Kachari was a successful translator who had translated a number of Assamese books into the Boro language including a compilation ‘Bishnu Rabhani Nwjwraw Boro Samaj’. He had contributed a large number of articles to several journals, dailies and souvenirs on various critical social issues.

Members of different social organizations including the Bahbari Primary Boro Sahitya Sabha, West Tezpur Anchalick ABSU, Bathou Mahasabha paid their last tribute to Kachari and prayed for his eternal peace. He is survived by two daughters, two sons and a host of family members.