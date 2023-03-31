Nowgong College receives ‘Best Academic Institution 2023 award’

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 30: World Education Congress ceremonially presented the prestigious ‘Best Academic Institutions 2023’ award to Nowgong College (autonomous), a pioneer educational institution of higher education in middle Assam at a function at hotel Vivanta in Guwahati on Thursday.

The award was presented to the educational institution for its tremendous performance in teaching, research and extension activities. The award was received by Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutiya, coordinator to internal quality assurance cell of the college.

While reacting to the accreditation of the college by World Education Congress, Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of the college said that the award would reinforce the spirit of the college authority as well as other teaching staff of the college to dedicate themselves in imparting more quality teaching, research and extension activities in the days to come and imposed more accountability on the institution too, a release added.