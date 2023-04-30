27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 30, 2023
type here...

Nowgong Govt Boys’ HS School Gets A+ Grade In Recent Gunotsav 

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 29: Nowgong Govt Boys’ HS School, one of the oldest as well as premier educational institution of the district has added another feather to its cap by securing A+ grade in the last Gunotsav held in January and February last.

- Advertisement -

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the prestigious institution has been able to attract a lot of students in the ongoing session as it has witnessed in the process of new admission in Class VI in the school wherein over 300 pupils sought admission and among those only 130 students could be accommodated by the authority of the school, a release stated here.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NCHAC Observes 72nd Foundation Day With Fervor

The Hills Times - 0