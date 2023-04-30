Nowgong Govt Boys’ HS School Gets A+ Grade In Recent Gunotsav 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 29: Nowgong Govt Boys’ HS School, one of the oldest as well as premier educational institution of the district has added another feather to its cap by securing A+ grade in the last Gunotsav held in January and February last.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the prestigious institution has been able to attract a lot of students in the ongoing session as it has witnessed in the process of new admission in Class VI in the school wherein over 300 pupils sought admission and among those only 130 students could be accommodated by the authority of the school, a release stated here.