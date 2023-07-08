NPCC Holds Silent Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 8: After the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday held a silent protest in front of Congress Bhavan in Kohima to express solidarity with him.

NPCC’s communication department, in a release, said senior leaders, leaders of frontal organisations, departments and cells, party workers and supporters of the party took part in the protest in support of Gandhi’s fearless and uncompromising fight.

It said not just the Congress Party but the entire nation has condemned Rahul’s “erroneous conviction” and “disqualification” and resolved to stand by him.

The Pradesh Congress said in spite of all hardships, Gandhi has been consistent in his unstoppable fight against the misuse of power and in fighting for the truth and raising the issues concerning the people of the country.

“His courageous pursuit has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP to resort to crooked measures leading to his conviction and disqualification from the membership of Lok Sabha,” it alleged.

“In the present circumstances, we stand together and reiterate that Shri Rahul Gandhi is not alone and that millions of Congressmen and crores of people, irrespective of their political affiliations, are with him in this fight for truth and justice,” the NPCC added.