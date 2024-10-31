25 C
NSS units lead 'Say No to Crackers' campaign in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 30: The NSS units of Nowgong College (Autonomous), in collaboration with NSS units from Khagarijan College, Nowgong Girl’s College, and GNDG Commerce College, along with officials and employees from the Nagaon Municipality Board and personnel from the Nagaon Traffic Police branch, formed a mega human chain in front of Nowgong College (Autonomous) on Wednesday to raise awareness against the use of firecrackers.

This visual display aimed to raise awareness of the harmful effects of firecrackers on health and the environment. The event was initiated by Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, programme officer, NSS Unit of Nowgong College (Autonomous), and was inaugurated by Dr Ranjit Kr Mazindar, principal of Nowgong College (Autonomous), in the presence of programme officers from the various NSS units of participating colleges and other dignitaries, including sub-inspector Robin Ch Phukan, officer-in-charge of the Nagaon Traffic Police branch. Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia highlighted the significance of the campaign, stating its aim to encourage the community to embrace a cleaner, greener, and safer Diwali.

Participants united in a pledge to celebrate Diwali without crackers, promoting a safer and more sustainable festive experience. By choosing not to use firecrackers, they advocated for environmental protection and the well-being of all.

The event also fostered community interaction as volunteers distributed sweets to pedestrians, spreading joy and reinforcing the festive spirit.  

In addition to the human chain, NSS volunteers played a crucial role in supporting local traffic police, assisting in traffic management at various points, including Nagaon Clock Tower, the traffic point near SBI Nagaon, and other locations across the city. Sub-inspector Robin Ch Phukan expressed his gratitude to the organisers and NSS volunteers for their help and support. The principals of the participating colleges extended their best wishes to all NSS volunteers.

Notably, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched a nationwide campaign to celebrate the first anniversary of My Bharat, involving over 500 cities. Nowgong College (Autonomous) has been designated as the nodal college in Nagaon district to undertake various activities to celebrate ‘Diwali with My Bharat’, as stated in a press note here.

