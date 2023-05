HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 8: Under the instruction of Adiyta Vickram Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar District an oath taking ceremony against use of alcohol and drugs was organised in 61 Schools of Sivasagar District on Monday. In the presence of departmental heads of government department the oath taking recitation programme was organised in the respective schools of Sivasagar district on Monday. In the programme the students were made aware on intoxicated products.