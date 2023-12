Shyam Mishra, the son of the late freedom fighter Hari Prasad Mishra and a resident of Samar Dalani, passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65 due to severe fever at his residence. He played a significant role in various socio-cultural organisations, including the Lakhangarh Samar Dalani Village Development Committee. Shyam Mishra is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and numerous relatives.

