One apprehended for animal smuggling

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 8: A team of Sootea police headed by Trilocahan Das, officer in-charge of Sootea PS managed to recover a number of wild animals from a Maruti Alto car bearing registration number AR 05 A 1480 on Wednesday afternoon during their routine check at Sootea and apprehended one in this connection.

According to information received from the officer in-charge, the police team stopped a vehicle for a routine check and spotted some dead and living animals inside the car which was en route to Itanagar via Bhalukpong, Arunachal Pradesh.

The police team recovered a dead deer, two dead polecats (Viverricula indica), eight dead doves (haitha; Treron phoenicoptera) and two bags full of Gandhi bug (locust).

The police team later apprehended one Rangn Neri who hailed from Chepa, Arunachal Pradesh.

The police expressed their doubt that these animals are brought for illegal trade in Arunachal Pradesh.

Further, a police team of higher officials and wildlife division, Biswanath had visited Sootea PS for further investigation.

A team of forest department, Biswanath took him into their possession for further investigation.

